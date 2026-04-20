April 20, 2026
Fox National

Iranian President Declares Iran Will Not Submit, Cites ‘Deep Historical Mistrust’ Of US

by Fox News0

(FOX NEWS) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called U.S. peace offers “unconstructive and contradictory” on Monday.

Pezeshkian said in a statement on X that Iran has a “deep historical mistrust” of the U.S. that has colored negotiations.

“Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran’s surrender. Iranians do not submit to force,” Pezeshkian wrote.

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