Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-69 In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A 30-year-old man from Columbia City was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes near the 325 mile marker after reports of a crash. Investigators say a 2010 Ford E-350 cargo van was traveling northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Connor Sheets, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office confirmed his identity and said family members have been notified.

Multiple agencies responded to assist at the scene, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Fire Department, Garrett Fire Department, Parkview EMS, and the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.