Woman’s Body Recovered From Pond In Marion County; Investigation Underway

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from a pond Saturday afternoon on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities identified the woman as 37-year-old Whitlee Sharp of Indianapolis.

According to officials, the body was discovered near the 8800 block of Colby Boulevard at approximately 1:48 p.m. Pike Township Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water.

Indiana Conservation Officers are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding Sharp’s death have been released. Investigators say the case remains ongoing as they work to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local authorities.