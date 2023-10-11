ISP Announces Participation in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police announces it is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration for its 25th national Prescription Drug Take Back initiative at the end of October.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the initiative is held annually to prevent drug abuse and theft by disposing of the drugs.

They say collection sites will be set up nationwide for any expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs, and also liquid and pill medication to be disposed of.

Organizers say they will also accept vape pens without batteries and vape cartridges, but will not accept any new or used needles.

According to the ISP, the initiative addresses a “public safety and health issue,” citing that medicines left too long in households can be easily vulnerable to misuse and abuse.

Officials say anyone can drop off unwanted medications at any ISP Post except the Toll Road Post.

Dropoff will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dropoff for Fort Wayne residents will be at 5811 Ellison Rd.