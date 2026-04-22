Man Charged in Elkhart County Buggy Crash That Killed Two Children

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An Elkhart County man is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed two children and seriously injured two others earlier this year.

Investigators say Jason Hoover is accused of operating a pickup truck while intoxicated when it collided with a horse-drawn buggy on State Road 4 just south of Middlebury on February 20. Authorities say both vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the truck struck the buggy from behind.

Officials say four children were inside the buggy at the time of the crash. Two of them, identified as 8-year-old Jenna Miller and 7-year-old Derek Bontrager, were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hoover now faces six charges, including multiple counts of causing death and serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle under the influence or with controlled substances in his system. Authorities say additional drug-related charges from a separate February incident have also been filed.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the case remains part of an ongoing effort to address impaired driving and hold drivers accountable in serious crashes according to WSBT.