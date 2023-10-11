October 11, 2023
One Arrested After Grant County Hit-And-Run

GRANT COUNTY, Ind (WOWO) – After a child was left severely injured in a Grant County hit-and-run this week, one person has been arrested.

Police say that 49-year-old Jimmy E. Roll has been identified as the suspect in Tuesday’s hit-and-run in Marion.

Roll struck a child on their bike who was on their way to school that morning. The child was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Investigators say that Roll faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, causing injury, and failure to stop after an accident.

Additionally, police say that Roll is also being charged with being a habitual traffic offender since his license had already been taken away.

