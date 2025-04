FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after reports say an inmate died at the Allen County Jail on Friday.

Confinement officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a medical emergency shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday. Jail and medical personnel atempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indiana State Police is working on the investigation into the inmate’s death.

The inmate’s identity has not been released at this time.