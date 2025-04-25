Storms For Friday

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Heavy rain, high wind gusts, and hail are all possible across Indiana on Friday.

Jason Puma, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says a storm system will intensify on Friday during the day and get stronger as the evening goes along.

“An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible during the evening on Friday. Due to the size of this system, we can’t really focus on one particular region of the state. Really the whole state could be affected,” said Puma.

Puma says drier weather moves in on Saturday and sunny skies return throughout the state for the weekend.

“The next best chance for rain is as we start the next work week on Monday night into Tuesday,” said Puma.

There could be severe storms during that time, but Puma said it’s too far out to see just how strong or severe those storms could be.