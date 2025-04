FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne home was found fully engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived on scene around 3:13 a.m. where they found a single-story home overtaken by fire.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and no occupants were found inside the Brandonwood Lane residence.

The home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage, but no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.