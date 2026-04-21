Israel Accuses Hezbollah Of ‘Blatant’ Ceasefire Violation

(FOX NEWS) — The Israel Defense Forces accused the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah of violating the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire on Tuesday.

“Hezbollah launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of Rab Thalathin in southern Lebanon. In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the rockets were launched,” the IDF said.

“The launches constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” it added.

President Donald Trump had announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon last week.