March 2, 2026
Israeli National Gymnastics Team Suspends All Activities After Iranian Counterattack

Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles were shot down in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait late Sunday during active combat operations tied to Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The aircraft were mistakenly engaged by Kuwaiti air defenses amid a complex battle environment that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones.

All six aircrew members safely ejected, were quickly recovered, and are reported to be in stable condition.

Plane falls from sky in Kuwait

A burning aircraft falls from the sky in Al Jahra, Kuwait, in this still image obtained from social media video released on March 2, 2026. (Social Media/via REUTERS)

CENTCOM said additional details are expected as the review progresses.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said earlier on Monday that several U.S. military aircraft had crashed, according to a statement carried by the state-run Kuwait News Agency.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Saud Al-Atwan said Kuwaiti authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, evacuated the aircrews from the crash sites and transferred them to hospitals to assess their conditions and provide any necessary medical care.

Al-Atwan added that Kuwaiti and U.S. forces were coordinating on the circumstances of the incident and implementing joint technical procedures as part of the response.

A plane plummets to the ground on the left. A man with a parachute falls from the sky on the right.

Footage from March 2, 2026, showed a US Air Force jet crashing in Kuwait’s Al Jahra area as conflict in the region intensifies, following strikes on Iran.

In separate footage, pilots could be seen parachuting toward the ground surrounded by smoke.

The Kuwait Army’s official X account said its Air Defense Force confronted a number of “hostile aerial targets” at dawn, intercepting and tracking them as part of operations in the central part of the country.

Smoke reported near US embassy in KuwaitVideo

The post did not specify how many targets were engaged or detail their nature, but described the response as efficient and conducted under full combat readiness to protect Kuwait’s airspace.

