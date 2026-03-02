Surviving Spring Break: Travel Safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

With spring break season underway, travel experts and government officials are urging vacationers, especially teens, college students, and families, to plan smarter and stay safer while on the road or abroad.

Spring break is traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with millions flying, driving or heading to beaches, resorts and cultural destinations across the United States and around the world. But rising safety concerns, updated travel advisories and ongoing international security issues have prompted renewed calls for travelers to prioritize safety over spontaneity.

Government agencies recommend that all travelers, whether they’re headed to Cancun, Daytona Beach or overseas, review travel advisories before booking or departing. The U.S. Department of State’s advisory system ranges from Level 1 (“exercise normal precautions”) to Level 4 (“do not travel”), and includes specific information on crime, unrest, health risks and more.

Recent advisories include heightened caution for certain Mexican states following cartel-related violence after the death of a major drug cartel leader — events that have even prompted temporary “shelter in place” alerts for U.S. citizens in some regions.

Experts say that popular tourist spots like Cancun and Tulum aren’t necessarily in high-risk zones right now, but travelers should double-check the specific city or region they plan to visit and remain flexible with plans if advisories change.

Before departure, authorities recommend several steps to reduce risk:

Travel in groups: Whether domestically or internationally, traveling with friends reduces vulnerability and keeps parties accountable.

Share travel plans: Let someone at home know where you’re staying, your itinerary, and how to reach you.

Check advisories regularly: Situations can shift quickly, especially abroad. Monitor updates from the Department of State and local authorities.

Pack smart: Sunscreen, first-aid items, and destination-appropriate gear can protect health and comfort.

Know emergency contacts: Whether it’s local law enforcement numbers or the U.S. Embassy or consulate abroad, save them in your phone and on paper.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other public safety officials have reiterated that even well-planned trips can pose risks if travelers aren’t alert once they arrive. Highlights of their guidance include:

Avoid traveling alone, especially at night.

Be aware of surroundings, including people you don’t know well and potential scams. Do not buy items from people off the street, they are usually scams.

Use only licensed transportation services like authorized taxis or hotel shuttles.

Don’t engage in illegal or indiscreet behaviors that could compromise safety and how local laws.

Report suspicious activity to local police or U.S. embassy/consulate officials.

Domestic destinations are also preparing for influxes of visitors. In popular spring break hotspots such as Daytona Beach, Florida, local law enforcement has announced zero tolerance policies for violent or disruptive behavior and increased patrols throughout March to keep crowds safe.

Similarly, police departments and county sheriff’s offices in coastal and resort communities nationwide have distributed safety guides emphasizing common-sense actions, like staying in well-lit areas at night, watching drinks and swimming only in designated zones, to prevent accidents and crime.

Travelers shouldn’t overlook either. Sun exposure in beach destinations can cause sunburn and heat-related illness; authorities recommend broad-spectrum sunscreen with adequate SPF and frequent reapplications.

Weather conditions can change quickly this time of year, so checking forecasts and having contingency plans for storms or poor conditions, especially on the water, is also encouraged.

Spring break is a chance to unwind, explore and make memories. But public safety officials emphasize that preparation and awareness are not opposites of fun, they are what make travel enjoyable and safe. Staying in touch with travel advisories, moving in groups, monitoring your environment and respecting local laws and customs all contribute to a more secure and stress-free getaway.

For comprehensive and location-specific updates, travelers should consult official sources such as travel.state.gov and the Department of Health and Human Services’ travel health pages before departure and during their trip.