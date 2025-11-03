Isray Collection to Chrisitie’s – Will Benefit Charity

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — The family of the late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is preparing to part with much of his world-renowned collection of historic artifacts and memorabilia — a collection valued at more than $1 billion.

Christie’s auction house in New York City announced that sales will begin in March 2026, offering a rare opportunity for collectors to own pieces from one of the most celebrated private collections in the world.

Music Legends’ Instruments Take Center Stage

The collection includes 199 guitars once played by legendary musicians such as John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan, and Paul McCartney.

Many of the instruments were featured during Irsay’s nationwide “Jim Irsay Collection” tour, which blended rock and roll history with American cultural artifacts.

Beyond Music: Artifacts of American History

In addition to guitars, Christie’s says the auction will include rare manuscripts, historical documents, sports memorabilia, and pop culture treasures, including items tied to Abraham Lincoln, Jack Kerouac, and other iconic figures.

Legacy and Philanthropy

The Irsay family says part of the proceeds will go to charitable foundations and mental health initiatives that Jim Irsay supported throughout his life.

In a statement, the family noted:

“Jim’s passion for history and art was always about sharing — bringing people together through music, culture, and compassion. This auction continues that mission.”

A Lifelong Collector and Cultural Visionary

Jim Irsay, who passed away earlier this year, was known not only as the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts, but also as a passionate collector who used his platform to celebrate creativity and human achievement. His traveling exhibitions drew thousands, and his personal performances often featured members of major rock bands.

Christie’s says it expects strong global interest when the auction opens, calling Irsay’s collection “one of the most diverse and culturally significant private collections ever assembled.”