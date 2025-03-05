ITRCC Begins Construction On Push 4.0

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — ITR Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), will begin construction work along the ITR from mile marker 123 – 157 on Monday, March 10th, 2025 as part of the PUSH 4.0 project. The project spans through Howe, IN to the Ohio state line and is expected to continue throughout 2025. Motorists are asked to drive with caution, as delays and slow traffic are expected throughout the project.

Construction will begin on the Eastpoint Toll Plaza on Monday, March 10th. Work at the Toll Plaza includes modernization of all in-lane equipment for the booths and improvements to the drainage systems. While intermittent closures of toll lanes will occur, the Eastpoint Toll Plaza will remain open at all times.

On Saturday, March 22nd, changes to traffic patterns will occur at mile markers 123 and 157. Single-lane closures will take place throughout this 34-mile stretch. Motorists will need to merge from two lanes of traffic to one lane through the construction zones.

The PUSH 4.0 project includes extensive rehabilitation work that is designed to improve safety and driving conditions for all ITR motorists. The roadwork will focus on repaving and rehabilitating the mainline travel lanes and the Eastpoint Toll Plaza, as well as improving the Angola Exit (Exit 144) and rehabilitating 26 bridges. Additional improvements include the expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) inclusive of cameras, message boards and safety upgrades.

“We are excited to officially kick off this project,” said an Executive. “This project is an important part of our continued commitment to improve quality and safety on the ITR.”

ITRCC is committed to keeping the community informed throughout PUSH 4.0. Regular updates about the project, including changes to traffic patterns and lane closures will be provided via the ITR website and social media channels.

About the Indiana Toll Road Established in 2006, ITRCC responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile ITR. Headquartered in Elkhart, the ITR spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the ITR serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

For current traffic and construction updates, http://visit www.indianatollroad.org or follow @IndianaTollRoad on Facebook or X (Twitter).