IU Health, Allison Transmission Mentor Girls in STEM

Indianapolis, IND. (WOWO) The American Heart Association (AHA) will host its eighth annual STEM Goes Red event this Friday, November 7th, welcoming 100 high school girls for a day of hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

The event is designed to inspire young women to explore careers in STEM fields, with sessions led by local industry leaders from organizations including IU Health and Allison Transmission. Participants will get the opportunity to work on projects, meet mentors, and learn more about career paths in science and health-related industries.

STEM Goes Red is part of the AHA’s Go Red for Women movement, which promotes women’s health and encourages the next generation of female leaders in science, technology, and medicine.

The AHA hopes the program will spark lasting interest in STEM fields and empower young women to pursue careers in areas traditionally underrepresented by women.