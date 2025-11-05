Over 3,000 Ducks Affected by Avian Influenza in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed at a commercial duck breeder in Elkhart County, impacting 3,078 birds.

This marks the tenth HPAI case in Indiana since October 9 and the seventh affecting duck production. In total, 32 cases of the virus have been recorded in major commercial poultry facilities across the state in 2025.

State health officials have not released the name of the company or the exact location of the facility. The virus is highly contagious among birds, and outbreaks in commercial poultry operations often result in culling and increased biosecurity measures.

Key Points: