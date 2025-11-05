AAA Tips: Avoid Drowsy Driving This Fall

Washington, D.C. (WOWO) This week marks National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, a campaign focused on raising awareness of the dangers of driving while tired. Even a single hour change from daylight saving time can affect sleep patterns and alertness, making drivers more prone to fatigue.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety points out that darker mornings and evenings, common this time of year, can worsen drowsiness and make it harder to see pedestrians, roadside workers, and wildlife such as deer.

Drowsy driving contributes to thousands of crashes every year. AAA reminds drivers to prioritize safety by getting adequate sleep, slowing down, moving over for any stopped vehicles, and never driving while impaired.

The organization also encourages drivers to plan ahead for longer travel times during darker conditions and to take breaks when feeling fatigued behind the wheel.