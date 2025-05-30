IU Tuition Freeze

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana University is considering putting a freeze on two-year tuition for in-state undergraduates students.

The university has not frozen undergraduate tuition since the 2016-17 academic year. Tuition at IU-Bloomington then cost $10,388. Now, the price has risen to $12,142.

At the same time, the university is thinking about a 2% tuition increase for graduate students with possible exceptions for some programs in the health and medical fields. The school believes the increase would allow themselves to offer “high-quality programs at a sustainable cost.”

“With student success at the heart of its IU 2030 strategic plan, IU remains committed to making higher education more affordable for Hoosiers,” the school said. “Beginning in fiscal year 2024, the university reduced the number of academic fees by half, saving the student body as a whole $14.5 million a year. Fundraising in 2024 included a 23% increase in support for student access and affordability.”

IU is planning to cut around $100 million from its budget due to a decrease in state and federal funding.

The IU Board of Trustees will hold a public forum on the proposed tuition and fees for the 2025-2027 academic years on Thursday, June 12, at Bloomington’s Henke Hall of Champions at 12:15 p.m.

Beginning on July 1, IU Bloomington will increase its minimum stipend pay for grad students who hold part-time teaching or research appointments to $24,000.