Paulding Putnam Electric Give back Program

PAULDING, Ind. (WOWO) — Paulding Putnam Electric Co-Op says 80 percent of their customers have been rounding up their utility bills and that has enabled the provider to donate nearly 13-thousand 500 dollars to 17 local organizations.

Donations went to the Children’s Hunger Alliance as well as area fire departments for equipment and training and even an equestrian center to help an injured horse.

Since 2010, Paulding Putnam has donated more than 3-quarters of a million dollars locally.

The electric provider serves Paulding, Van Wert, and Putnam Counties in Northwest Ohio as well as Eastern Allen County and New Haven.