March 4, 2025
National News

IU VS Speech First Scotus Ruling

by Network Indiana0
WASHINGTON (W0W0) – The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Monday to decline to hear a challenge from a conservative group, Speech First, against Indiana University’s policy on bias-motivated incidents, raising concerns about free speech on college campuses.

The group’s claim that the policy violated First Amendment rights was rejected by the justices, highlighting the ongoing debate over free speech and censorship in academic settings.

Indiana University defends its policy as promoting inclusivity and civility, while critics argue that its ambiguity may limit open and honest dialogue.

Bias response teams, present at over 450 colleges, encourage reporting incidents of bias but lack direct disciplinary authority. Critics claim these policies stifle speech on campuses and pressure students to self-censor, prompting Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to call for a review to address a split among lower federal appeals courts.

