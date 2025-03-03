Spartz On Zelenskyy Clash

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz discussed the Oval Office exchange between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Speaking to Newsmax on Monday, she criticized Zelenskyy’s approach, calling it a mistake for a foreign leader who depends on U.S. support.

“He was upset about not being the focus,” Spartz said. “But this wasn’t the time for theatrics—it was a time for serious discussion. Coming into the White House and not showing respect to the American people wasn’t a smart move.”

Spartz also pointed to Europe’s delayed response to Russian aggression. “Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a decade ago, and now leaders are taking action? That should have happened much sooner.”

Following the White House meeting, Zelenskyy visited Britain, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed support for Ukraine. Spartz questioned Europe’s ability to provide meaningful military aid. “The U.S. is the only country with real military backing. Instead of working with Trump, European leaders are criticizing him, even though they need strong allies.”

She recalled advising Ukraine years ago to increase military production. “They didn’t take decisive action, and now they’re in a difficult position with Russia advancing.”

Despite their differences, Spartz noted that Trump still invited Zelenskyy to the White House, even after past criticism. “Trump worked to keep the meeting focused, but Zelenskyy seemed more interested in media attention,” she said.

Spartz suggested that Zelenskyy’s approach didn’t achieve its intended effect. “His handling of the situation didn’t benefit either the U.S. or Ukraine,” she concluded.