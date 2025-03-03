General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Parade Route Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The local nonprofit group that is stepping forward to take over the coordination of the annual Fort Wayne summer parade has selected its route.

GMAWO Founder and Chairman, J. Michael Loomis, commented, “Our Organization had a very appropriate and thorough discussion about the route for our new Parade, because so many other decisions flow from that one choice, and I’m confident that it is the right one”.

The route will resemble past versions of the course, which has proved to be popular. The Parade will begin at the corner of Rockhill Street and W. Wayne Street, with pre-parade marshaling occurring on Rockhill Street, and west on Main Street. The Parade will proceed east on W. Wayne Street, turn left and go north on Fairfield Avenue, and then turn right and proceed east on Berry Street, until turning left and proceeding north on Calhoun Street. The Parade will terminate at Superior Street.

“We chose this route because of familiarity, not just on the part of parade-goers, but also on the part of homeowners in the area, who accommodate the actions that law enforcement must take to keep spectators and participants safe. We also selected it because of the size of the crowds that have flocked to the course in years past. People just like the route”, Loomis added.

The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

GMAWO has also selected Justin Meisner as Parade Director; Martin Bender as Director of Security; Jason Cowan as Coordinator of Parade Volunteers; and, Bridget Kelly as Communications Specialist.

Persons interested in being a participant, sponsor, or contributor to the Parade should contact GMAWO at madanthonywayneorg@gmail.com, or at (260) 452-7782.