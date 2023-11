FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – According to the Journal-Gazette, Ivy Tech brought in more than $20 million for the Fort Wayne campus during a five-year fundraising campaign.

Overall, the campaign generated $340 million for campuses statewide.

More than 14,000 donors chipped in to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the college.

The campaign focused on four areas: students, the workforce, scholarships, and emergency aid.