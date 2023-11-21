November 21, 2023
Local News

Fantasy of Lights open through New Year’s Eve

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights have returned to Franke Park.

The Journal-Gazette reports that Blue Jacket, which is in its ninth year operating the displays, hired more than 40 people to set up, tear down and host the nightly event, which runs through New Year’s Eve.

Fantasy of Lights opens nightly at 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jacket has more than doubled the number of displays from recent years.

Admission is $15 per vehicle, $30 per full-size van and $60 per full-size bus.

There are six free admission nights, which you can find at the Fantasy of Lights website.

Related posts

SACS quarantine rule adjustment reversed

Darrin Wright

FWCS hopeful building referendum passes next month

Darrin Wright

Fort Wayne International Airport to host race, fundraiser

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.