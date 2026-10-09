Ivy Tech to host career and college transfer expo in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Ivy Tech Community College’s Kosciusko County campus will host a career and college transfer expo Oct. 28, connecting attendees with employers and representatives from colleges and universities.

The Web of Opportunities Transfer and Career Expo will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s campus, 2545 Silveus Crossing in Warsaw.

Attendees can explore academic programs, learn about transfer options for four-year degrees, and connect with employers about jobs and internships.

Participating employers include Lake City Bank, Flexaust, Slate Auto, Maple Leaf Farms, 3 Rivers, 80/20, Beyond Landscaping, OrthoWorx and Miller’s Merry Manor.

Representatives from colleges and universities also are expected, including Ball State University, Butler University, Grace College, Indiana State University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University campuses, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, the University of Saint Francis and Valparaiso University.

The expo is open to people considering further education, looking for internships or exploring career opportunities.

Those interested can RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/expo.