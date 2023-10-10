Ivy Tech to Host Free Halloween Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Ivy Tech will host a free, public Halloween festival at their Coliseum campus Friday, October 13th with both indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.

Organizers with the event say there will be Ivy Tech students and faculty handling the indoor trick-or-treat trail, a magician, trackless train, maze, giant slide, photo booth and crafts. They encourage that attendees come dressed in their best Halloween costume!

The event is free and open to the community, but food will be available for purchase at a variety of food trucks.

The event will last from 6-9 p.m. More details can be found here.