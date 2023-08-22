August 22, 2023
July Unemployment Numbers Show Increases Locally

by Michael McIntyre0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area rose over the last month.  The unemployment rate across the Summit City metro area jumped to 3.7% last month, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development who released the latest numbers on Monday.

Specifically that means that 8,290 people in the current labor force of 227,087 are without jobs. A year ago in July, Fort Wayne had a 3.1% jobless rate with 7,026 unemployed. The metro area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties respectively.

In June, unemployment for the three counties stood at 3.3% while a year ago, last July the metro area’s jobless rate was 3.1%.

