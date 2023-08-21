No foul play suspected after body found west of Marion

GROUNT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found west of Marion Saturday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on August 19, the Grant County Central Dispatch received a call about a person in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Delta Drive. E.M.S. determined that the person was deceased.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 63-year-old Timothy Bragg from Marion, whose residence is in the same area.

An autopsy revealed that Bragg died from natural causes, pending toxicology results.