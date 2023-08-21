August 21, 2023
Local News

No foul play suspected after body found west of Marion

by Ian Randall0
Photo Supplied - Grant County Sheriff's Department

GROUNT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found west of Marion Saturday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on August 19, the Grant County Central Dispatch received a call about a person in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Delta Drive. E.M.S. determined that the person was deceased.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 63-year-old Timothy Bragg from Marion, whose residence is in the same area.

An autopsy revealed that Bragg died from natural causes, pending toxicology results.

Related posts

The Pepsi Coliseum Project Is Moving Forward

Kayla Blakeslee

Humane Fort Wayne calls for financial help, community responds

Darrin Wright

FW Police Investigating Three Cases of Counterfeit Money

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.