City breaks ground on new health clinic on SE side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders broke ground on a new neighborhood health clinic on the city’s southeast side Thursday.
The clinic is the second phase of the Village Premier project to be constructed at the intersection of Joshua Lane and McKinnie Ave.
The new 9,800-square-foot facility will provide primary care, behavioral health, a pharmacy, and additional services.
The project represents a $4.5 million investment and construction is expected to be complete in the spring.
“The progress that’s being made in southeast Fort Wayne is evident through so many new projects and initiatives that are uplifting and positive.
The Village Premier mixed-use development is having an immediate impact with much needed housing offerings, and now a medical clinic is moving forward to assist residents.
By focusing on people and meeting the needs of neighborhoods, Fort Wayne is positioned as a leader in providing quality of life amenities that will help individuals and families grow and succeed.”
-Mayor sharon tucker