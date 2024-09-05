City breaks ground on new health clinic on SE side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne leaders broke ground on a new neighborhood health clinic on the city’s southeast side Thursday.

The clinic is the second phase of the Village Premier project to be constructed at the intersection of Joshua Lane and McKinnie Ave.

The new 9,800-square-foot facility will provide primary care, behavioral health, a pharmacy, and additional services.

The project represents a $4.5 million investment and construction is expected to be complete in the spring.