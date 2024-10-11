Kendallville man admits to shooting woman in head

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Kendallville man admitted in court Wednesday that he shot a woman in the head in a parking lot early Saturday morning.

23-year-old Blake Frederickson faces an attempted murder charge. Police responded to South Main Street Saturday and found an unresponsive woman on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

Two hours later, investigators saw a shirtless man covered in briars walking on the shoulder of State Road 3. That man ended up being Frederickson, who agreed to a police interview about the shooting.

Court documents reveal Frederickson said an argument ensued in the parking lot and he shot her point blank.