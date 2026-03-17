Kokomo Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A Kokomo woman died Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 22 in Howard County, according to authorities.

Emergency crews were called just before 10:00 a.m. to the area near County Road 1350 East. Investigators say 35-year-old Brittani N. Duncan of Kokomo was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva westbound when, for reasons still under investigation, her vehicle crossed the center line.

The Chevrolet collided with an eastbound 2021 Freightliner semi driven by Christopher Lindeman, 26, of Saint Robert, Missouri. The impact then caused a second collision with a 2021 Buick Enclave driven by 59-year-old Lisa M. Canada of Kokomo.

Duncan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

A juvenile passenger in Duncan’s vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Canada was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lindeman was not injured.

Authorities say neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Indiana State Police Peru District, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Greentown Police Department, Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, Greentown EMS, and other emergency personnel.