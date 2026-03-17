March 17, 2026
AP

Trump Says Iran’s Leaders ‘Are Gone’ After Apparent Killing Of Top Security Officials

by AP News0
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(AP) — Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, the president said two top Iranian officials were killed. Without naming them, he said one was “their actual top” and the other was responsible for the deaths of 32,000 Iranian protesters in recent weeks.

“Their leaders are gone,” Trump said, adding that “it’s an evil group.”

He made the comments after Israel said its overnight strikes killed Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force. Iran did not immediately confirm either death.

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