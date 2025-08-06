Komets Re-Sign Trio of Defensemen, Solidifying Blue Line for 2025-26 Season

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Komets are beefing up their defense as the new season approaches.

On Tuesday, the team announced the return of defensemen Tyler Inamoto, Dustyn McFaul, and Harrison Rees. The three rejoin a growing defensive core that includes Matt Murphy, Owen Gallatin, and newcomer Grant Gabriele. Komets Head Coach Jesse Kallechy praised the returning players for both their on-ice talent and their character, calling them “great teammates and tremendous people off the ice.”

Inamoto, 26, split time last season between the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and the Komets, tallying three assists in 32 games with Fort Wayne. McFaul, 24, notched two goals and five assists over 58 games in his first full season with the Komets. Rees, 25, brings leadership and experience to the blue line, having appeared in 61 games for Fort Wayne over the past two seasons and previously serving as captain at the University of Connecticut.

The Komets continue to build a roster that promises grit, skill, and stability ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.