Back to School Safety Tips

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Most Fort Wayne schools are officially back in session, which means back to busy schedules. Between homework piles and practice schedules, it’s easy to let the small details of safety slip your mind.

For those with younger kiddos, recess can quickly become a fan favorite subject, and your little one coming home with a few bumps and scrapes may not be unusual for your kids who play hard, but remember, head bumps should not be ignored. Concussions can happen quickly and can be more serious than we’d like to admit. Some warning signs of concussions include:

● Confusion

● Forgetfulness

● Glassy eyes

● Disorientation

● Clumsiness or poor balance

● Slowed speech

● Changes in mood, behavior, or personality

Getting your kids to school can feel like a feat in itself, especially as the school year drags on. Remind your kids to leave early and be aware of their surroundings, whether they’re walking, biking, or driving themselves.

For walkers, remind your kiddos to walk on the sidewalk, and if one is unavailable, remind them to walk on the correct side of the street (Facing traffic).

For bike riders, remind kids to ride in a single file line with traffic and to come to a complete stop before crossing streets. Make sure your child is wearing a helmet, and it’s recommended to have bright colored clothing gon them or at least something reflective of light on the back of their bicycle for those darker mornings.

Having your teens drive themselves to school for the first time is just as nerve-wrecking as the 1000th time. Remind your teens to slow down and be alert. Drive the way you’d like your teen to, kids do as they see. Car crashes are the number 1 cause of death in teens, so make sure you’re practicing with them even after they have their license.

Bus riders should be at their assigned stop 5 or more minutes before they’re supposed to be picked up, and parents of younger kids should walk them to the bus stop and help them onto the bus. If your child must cross the road, teach them to walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus so they’re always visible to drivers.

Back-to-school season comes with finding a new routine and a new way of life as your kids learn and grow, but don’t forget to protect them this year.