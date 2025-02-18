February 19, 2025
Local News

Laken Riley Act Used In Indiana

by Network Indiana0
Close-up of an adult male's hands in handcuffs, symbolizing law enforcement and justice.

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — An undocumented immigrant is being deported under the Laken Riley Act that President Donald Trump recently signed into law.

The law deports immigrants charged with certain types of crime.

When Domingo Juan Juan came to the Jackson County Judicial Center on Feb. 12 for his bench trial The prosecutor, recognizing who he was, alerted ICE agents who were there to arrest him.

At a news conference Monday, Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN-9th) said, “He’s a problem for Guatemala now.”

Juan Juan caused a head-on collision while driving on US 50 near Brownstown back in March, which ended up killing Brad Castner.

Related posts

Man tries to break up fight in front of home, is assaulted

Darrin Wright

One dead in crash near Fort Wayne airport

Darrin Wright

Mayor’s Community Prayer Service Sunday

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.