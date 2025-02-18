Laken Riley Act Used In Indiana

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — An undocumented immigrant is being deported under the Laken Riley Act that President Donald Trump recently signed into law.

The law deports immigrants charged with certain types of crime.

When Domingo Juan Juan came to the Jackson County Judicial Center on Feb. 12 for his bench trial The prosecutor, recognizing who he was, alerted ICE agents who were there to arrest him.

At a news conference Monday, Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN-9th) said, “He’s a problem for Guatemala now.”

Juan Juan caused a head-on collision while driving on US 50 near Brownstown back in March, which ended up killing Brad Castner.