Democrats Pushing To Change State’s Budget

STATEHOUSE (WOWO) — House Democrats are pushing to change the state’s budget, focusing on boosting funding for key programs and raising revenue that they say matter most to Hoosiers.

Rep. Gregory W. Porter (D-Indianapolis) introduced their budget plan as an amendment to House Bill 1001, aiming to restore cuts made by Republicans. The plan prioritizes fully funding K-12 public schools, protecting Medicaid, and supporting veterans.

Porter also led efforts to increase funding for the Native American Indian Affairs Commission, the Civil Rights Commission, and the Minority Health Initiative, which saw a $500,000 boost, raising its annual budget to $3.5 million. He’s also advocating for the return of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

“This year, House Democrats will continue to think of you,” Porter said during a news conference Tuesday. “You said you support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, so reinstating programs that benefit minority communities, like the Indiana Commission on Women and the Commission on Race and Gender Fairness, is crucial.”

However, some proposals, such as removing taxes on breastfeeding equipment and increasing mass transit funding, didn’t gain enough support. Democrats also proposed a $2 per pack cigarette tax hike to generate more revenue, but it was rejected. While some Republicans supported the idea, the committee chair opposed it, citing previous failed attempts in the Senate.

“House Democrats represent 33 percent of the state’s population,” Porter said. “We must have a seat at the table and a greater say in the state budget.”

Porter also criticized concerning elements in the Republican budget, including minimal funding for traditional public schools, cuts to programs for minority and low-income students, reductions in health program funding, the elimination of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and increased funding for virtual charter schools despite ongoing legal issues.

“You spoke. We listened. We acted,” he added. “The House Democrat state budget has one purpose in mind: to help our people. It’s the inherent purpose of this body to help Hoosiers and improve their quality of life.”