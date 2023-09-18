September 18, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Lane Restrictions Have Started In Downtown Fort Wayne

by Josh Williams0
"Traffic" by Daniel R. Blume, some rights reserved

Several lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne have started.

City officials say there will be lane restrictions starting on Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Harrison Streets. Crews say they expect all work to be completed by next Friday.

Also starting Monday, crews say there will be lane restrictions on W. Main Street between Cherry and Union Street in part of a project with the city’s Bridge department. That project to be completed by Oct. 2.

Finally, Harrison Street will be closed from Main Street to Superior Street until Friday for work on the Harrison Street Urban Trail project.

Related posts

Trump order delays refugee resettlement in area

Darrin Wright

Vice President to campaign in Fort Wayne today

Darrin Wright

Ohio Man Dies in Car Versus Combine Accident

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.