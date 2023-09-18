Lane Restrictions Have Started In Downtown Fort Wayne

Several lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne have started.

City officials say there will be lane restrictions starting on Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Harrison Streets. Crews say they expect all work to be completed by next Friday.

Also starting Monday, crews say there will be lane restrictions on W. Main Street between Cherry and Union Street in part of a project with the city’s Bridge department. That project to be completed by Oct. 2.

Finally, Harrison Street will be closed from Main Street to Superior Street until Friday for work on the Harrison Street Urban Trail project.