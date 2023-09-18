Gas Prices In Fort Wayne Down Almost 20 Cents Per Gallon In The Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The never concerns over prices at the pump continue. This time, good news as average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fell over 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week and stand at an average of $3.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 36.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago as according to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.48 per gallon Sunday while lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.27 per gallon.

However, the national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83/g today. The national average price of diesel has also risen, up 9.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon.