Large Local Industry May See Some Headwinds This Year

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) — Northern Indiana’s RV Industry may see a hit to sales and revenue if the currently suspended U-S trade tariffs return in March according to Inside Indiana Business.

Centered around Elkhart and Goshen, Indiana’s RV manufacturing is part of an overall 140 billion dollar industry, which ships more RVs to Canada than anywhere else.

Elkhart County is home to companies that manufacture about 85 percent of the RVs built in the United States and are responsible for about 60 percent of overall global production.

The current forecast for new RV production is that 2025 will see a demand for just over 346-thousand units.

That number could drop if the tariffs return.