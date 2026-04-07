Fort Wayne Police Warn: Not All Electric Two-Wheel Vehicles Qualify As E-Bikes Under Indiana Law

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding residents that not every electric two-wheel vehicle on the road meets the legal definition of an e-bike in Indiana.

As warmer weather brings more riders outdoors, police say it’s important for both adults and parents to understand how state law classifies these vehicles before using them on public streets.

Under Indiana law, an electric bicycle must meet three specific requirements: it must have operable pedals, a motor that produces no more than 750 watts, and a top assisted speed of no more than 28 miles per hour. Vehicles that meet those standards are generally treated like traditional bicycles and do not require registration or a driver’s license.

However, any electric two-wheel vehicle that does not meet all three criteria is not considered an e-bike. Police say those vehicles are instead classified as motorcycles or motor-driven cycles, meaning they must be registered and operated by a properly licensed driver with a motorcycle endorsement.

Officials warn that many popular electric rides — including high-powered bikes or those without pedals — may fall into this category, even if they resemble bicycles.

The department encourages residents to review Indiana law and ensure any electric vehicle they purchase or ride is appropriate for where it will be used. Riders are also urged to follow all traffic regulations and prioritize safety when sharing the road.