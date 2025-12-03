Lawmaker Pushes Reform After Reports of Unsafe Puppy Mill Practices

COLUMBUS, OH. (WOWO) — A newly proposed Ohio bill aims to strengthen oversight and regulation of high-volume dog breeders, commonly known as puppy mills.

Senate Bill 232, introduced by Sen. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson), would broaden the state’s definition of a high-volume breeder to include any operation with six or more breeding dogs that sells puppies. Current law only applies when breeders meet certain annual sales thresholds, which Weinstein argues has created a loophole allowing many facilities to avoid inspection.

“By removing that requirement, this bill ensures that regulation is based on the nature of the operation itself rather than arbitrary sales numbers,” Weinstein said during an October hearing.

Under the expanded definition, more dog breeding operations would fall under the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s annual inspection requirements according to NBC-4 Columbus.

The bill also seeks to increase animal welfare protections by requiring that all euthanasia and surgical procedures—including tail docking, dewclaw removal, and ear cropping—be performed by a licensed veterinarian. Although state law generally requires veterinary oversight, high-volume breeders are currently allowed to perform certain procedures on puppies only a few days old.

Animal welfare organizations have documented injuries linked to untrained breeders performing these procedures. The most recent Horrible Hundred report noted an Ohio breeder cited for repeatedly using improper tools to dock puppies’ tails.

Weinstein says the proposal is about protecting both animals and communities. When dogs are neglected or abandoned, he said, shelters, rescue groups, and law enforcement often bear the burden.

The senator introduced a similar bill last year that stalled after one hearing. SB 232 is expected to receive additional testimony from both supporters and opponents as it moves through the legislative process.

Companion-animal legislation is a major focus this session, with other bills proposed to ban cat declawing and overhaul dangerous-dog laws.