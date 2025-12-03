Santa Claus, Indiana Continues 40-Year Postmark Tradition

Santa Claus, Ind. (WOWO) — The world’s only post office named Santa Claus is once again celebrating the holiday season with its cherished annual Christmas postmark.

The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office has released this year’s design—created by a local high school student—as part of a more than 40-year tradition that draws mail from across the globe.

The special postmark is available now through December 24, offering a festive touch for Christmas cards and holiday letters.

Each December, the small-town post office receives over 400,000 pieces of mail from around the world, all seeking the distinctive “Santa Claus” cancellation that has become a favorite among collectors and families alike.

The post office encourages visitors and mailers to send their holiday cards early to ensure the seasonal postmark is applied in time for Christmas delivery.