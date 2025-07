FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Lawton Park Flea Market returns this weekend.

It’s happening at Lawton Park from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The flea market dates back to more than 50 years ago, bringing in thousands of people each year.

Admission is free for everybody, and event organizer Steve Meyer says there is something for everybody at the market.

They say to bring plenty of cash, though some vendors may accept other forms of payment.