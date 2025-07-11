Indy Weekend Safety Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Police plan to enforce curfew downtown this weekend, less than a week after two teenagers were shot and killed following the city’s Fourth of July fireworks.

“Our message to the community is: be informed, be curious about where your kids are,” said Major Corey Mims, who leads IMPD’s Community Engagement and Outreach Bureau. “Who their kids are with, and what they’re doing. That message alone will help keep our city safe.”

Mims said youth violence isn’t a problem police can solve alone and urged parents not to drop their kids off downtown expecting officers to take responsibility for them.

“Police can’t do it alone,” he said. “We have groups and programs within IMPD.”

He said kids deserve to feel safe downtown—but warned police won’t tolerate violence.

“If youth are engaged in a violent activity, we will take law enforcement action,” Mims added.

Indiana’s teen curfew law requires anyone under 18 to be off the streets by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, unless they’re with a parent or guardian.

The City-County Council is discussing whether to make that curfew stricter.