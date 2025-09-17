Lead Tainted Cinnamon

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — The FDA has flagged more ground cinnamon products, twelve brands total, as containing elevated lead levels.

The brands are sold at chain retailers including Dollar Tree, Save A Lot, and Patel Brothers.

Lead was detected in several cinnamon lots between 2 and 7 parts per million.

While there are no new reports of illness tied to the latest products, lead exposure is especially harmful to children.

If you have any of these brands in your home, toss them out.

