September 28, 2024
Indiana News

Ligonier Police asking for help locating missing 18-year-old

by Alyssa Foster0
21 Alive News, Ligonier Police Department

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO) – The Ligonier Police Department, along with Missing People in America, is seeking the public’s help with locating a missing 18-year-old.

Brannon O’Dell was last seen by a Pizza Hut delivery driver right before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. 

O’Dell reportedly texted a friend and FaceTimed his fiancee in Texas, who he told he was going outside to look for bugs and lizards, according to 21 Alive News. That happened around 10 p.m.  

However, 3:45 a.m. on Wed,esday, Sept. 25 was the last time his phone powered on, pinging behind nearby houses. 

Authorities say O’Dell was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and joggers with no shoes. He is described as 5’11” and approximately 135 pounds. 

O’Dell’s wallet, ID, earbuds, backpack, keys, all shoes and his medication for low blood sugar and a bleeding disorder were reportedly left inside. 

Anyone with information can contact the Ligonier Police Department.

