September 28, 2024
Indiana News

Huntington County Community School Corporation student suspended for threat

by Alyssa Foster0

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A student was suspended from the Huntington County Community School Corporation on Friday after reportedly making a threatening statement.

The threat happened after two separate threats within the district the week prior. 

Reports say a bus driver, who was transporting students from Riverview Middle School to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington, overheard the statement and reported it. 

Police were able to determine that nobody was in danger following the statement, though the corporation made the decision to suspend the student.

The district says they will continue to work hard to keep schools safe and will uphold all safety protocols.

Related posts

Indiana Legislature Passes Business Tax Cuts

Kylie Havens

BREAKING: O.J. Simpson to be released on parole following today’s hearing

AP News

Children’s Museum Names IU Scientist to New Role

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.