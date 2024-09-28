Huntington County Community School Corporation student suspended for threat

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A student was suspended from the Huntington County Community School Corporation on Friday after reportedly making a threatening statement.

The threat happened after two separate threats within the district the week prior.

Reports say a bus driver, who was transporting students from Riverview Middle School to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington, overheard the statement and reported it.

Police were able to determine that nobody was in danger following the statement, though the corporation made the decision to suspend the student.

The district says they will continue to work hard to keep schools safe and will uphold all safety protocols.