Senate Republican Whip Thune to keynote Reagan Bean Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – U.S. Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota will be the keynote speaker at the annual Allen County GOP Reagan Bean Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 10. at Ceruti’s.

In making his announcement, Shine stated, “Senator Thune’s upcoming visit to Fort Wayne shows that Allen County continues to be the crossroads of Republican politics in the State of Indiana.”

In 1996, Thune won his first term as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives and then was reelected to a second term by the largest margin in South Dakota history. He returned again to Washington in 2000 to serve his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2004, Thune ran for U.S. Senate and has served there since.

Senator Thune serves on the Agricultural, Nutrition, Forestry and Commerce Science and Transportation Committees, as well as the Senate Finance Committee. He also serves as the ranking member of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband and is the ranking member of the Finance Committee Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS oversight.

The dinner will include a VIP Reception for Senator Thune, beginning at 5:15 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 6:30. Ticket prices for the VIP Reception, which includes a photo opportunity, complimentary hors d’Oeuvres, and beverages, as well as dinner are $300 per person, while tickets for the dinner only event are $150 per person.

Reservations can be made on-line at allencountygop.com or by calling (260) 745-1970.