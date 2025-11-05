Listeria Outbreak Linked to Nate’s Fine Foods Pasta: 6 Dead, 20 Sick

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) Federal health authorities are investigating a deadly multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes tied to pre-cooked pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc. As of September 2025, 20 people across 15 states have been infected, 19 have been hospitalized, and six deaths have been reported. One case involved a pregnant woman resulting in a fetal loss.

The outbreak has been linked to pre-cooked pasta including fettucine, linguine, and farfalle from Nate’s Fine Foods. On September 30, the company expanded its recall after a sample of linguine tested positive for Listeria. Nate’s Fine Foods supplies these products to retailers and does not sell directly to consumers. Investigators continue to determine if additional recalls are needed.

Several grocery chains have recalled affected products, with Kroger and Trader Joe’s heavily impacted:

Kroger and affiliated stores : Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad

Trader Joe’s : Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettucine Alfredo (16-oz trays, multiple “best if used by” dates)



Other recalls include Albertsons Companies, Giant Eagle, and Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini. Consumers should carefully check the “best if used by” dates and avoid consuming any recalled products.

Pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at highest risk for severe Listeria infections. Health officials urge anyone who has purchased recalled items to discard them immediately.

For the latest updates and a complete list of recalled products, visit the FDA outbreak page: FDA Listeria Investigation.