November 5, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Ohio Reports Strong Early Voter Turnout, LaRose Releases Final Numbers

by Brian Ford0
(Saige Driver/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Nearly 400,000 Ohio voters have already cast their ballots ahead of the November 4 general election, according to data released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The state’s updated Absentee and Early Voting Data Dashboard shows 452,783 ballots requested and 399,918 returned — an overall return rate of 88.3%. LaRose said the numbers reflect Ohio’s ongoing commitment to transparency in election data.

“From voter registration information to absentee and early voting data, Ohio continues to set the standard for election transparency,” LaRose said in a statement.

Voter demographics show the largest share of early votes came from residents age 65 and older, followed by those 55 to 64. By party, Republicans requested about 159,000 ballots, Democrats 155,000, and unaffiliated voters 134,000.

Related posts

Former Warsaw Teacher Pleads Guilty to Inappropriate Relationship

WOWO News

Special prosecutor in Gladieux case tours scene of alleged incident

Darrin Wright

Crash snarls I-469, I-69 interchange in north Fort Wayne

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.