Ohio Reports Strong Early Voter Turnout, LaRose Releases Final Numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Nearly 400,000 Ohio voters have already cast their ballots ahead of the November 4 general election, according to data released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The state’s updated Absentee and Early Voting Data Dashboard shows 452,783 ballots requested and 399,918 returned — an overall return rate of 88.3%. LaRose said the numbers reflect Ohio’s ongoing commitment to transparency in election data.

“From voter registration information to absentee and early voting data, Ohio continues to set the standard for election transparency,” LaRose said in a statement.

Voter demographics show the largest share of early votes came from residents age 65 and older, followed by those 55 to 64. By party, Republicans requested about 159,000 ballots, Democrats 155,000, and unaffiliated voters 134,000.